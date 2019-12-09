Miss Universe Catriona Gray Rocks a Strapless Metallic Gown

Her reign as Miss Universe came to an end on Sunday evening.

But before handing over her crown to the winner of the 2019 beauty pageant, Catriona Gray put on a glamorous show as she walked the red carpet ahead of the live telecast on Fox.





The Filipino-Australian, 25, was the fourth Filipina to be crowned Miss Universe when she took the title at last year's pageant in Thailand.

​

Gray opted for a strapless metallic gown with a short train.

Her long hair was loose and sleekly styled and she added dramatic eye makeup, rouge and scarlet red lip color.

She completed her look with a stunning necklace and matching ring.

Miss Universe 2019 was held at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Making her final remarks as the title holder, Gray told the audience she was closing out the chapter in her life with 'a grateful heart.'

'I've always believed that as women we have the power to redefine our generation,' she said. 'When we raise our voices together, the words 'woman power' become more than just a phrase. They become a movement.'

'To everyone with a dream, know that your dreams are valid. And on your path you are never denied, only redirected,' she added.

Gray then performed her final duty, crowning Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi as Miss Universe.