Model Roz's Old Photos Before Plastic Surgeries Shocks Followers!

Published May 11th, 2020 - 08:53 GMT
Hashtag 'Model Roz Scandal' topped the trending list on Twitter, and surprisingly, the hashtag did not carry a large number of tweets and did not contain any new videos or scandals of Roz.

Twitter users expressed their shock because of people's interest in the subject of scandals, and that they would circulate any topic that bears the word scandal or nude.

The audience also shared old photos of Saudi fashionista and beauty blogger Model Roz before she underwent plastic surgeries.

Roz appeared completely different from her current look, and the audience wondered about plastic surgeries she had to do to achieve her current shape.


