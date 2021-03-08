From Modeling to Singing.. Rawan Bin Hussain Reveals a Special Surprise on International Women's Day

Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain has released her first music titled Kan Yama Kan (Once Upon a Time) as a gift to women on March the 8th, which is International Women's Day.

On Instagram, Rawan promoted her new song by telling women "you are not alone".

The message of the music video is to shed light on domestic abuse where Rawan sings:

"Regardless of what is out there

This doesn't concern me

I have never complained

I have always kept my worries to myself

Long time ago

I used to talk to you about how I feel

But now I declare

I don't want anything to do with you

Your tears do not affect me anymore

I wasted my life with you

I pray to God you experience the same

Your love only made my heart ache

I went through a lot for you

But you never did

Your story is over today"

The video clip was directed by Risha Sarkis, who previously cooperated with several faces from the Arab world, including Syrian artist Nassif Zaytoun and the Iraqi star Rahma Riad.

The idea of the clip revolved around a moody man, whose feelings switch from love to anger instantly.

Rawan showed distinguished acting abilities in the clip and she was able to connect her feelings between injustice, love and forgiveness, as she finally made a decision to leave her husband permanently, as she did in her personal life.