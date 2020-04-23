Mohamed Hadid Wishes Daughter Gigi a Happy Birthday

This week, Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid has dedicated his Instagram account solely to posting pictures in honor of his daughter Gigi Hadid as it is her birthday week. The mega-model turned 25 on April 22.

Hadid began his series of thoughtful birthday tributes on social media on Monday with an adorable snap of a baby Gigi. “You know whose birthday week is this week,” he captioned the heartwarming photo. “The princess herself, the one and only Gigi. We love you so much.”

Other candid shots shared with his 947,000 Instagram followers included throwback images of the part-Dutch model when she was a toddler, the captain of her volleyball team, strutting down her first catwalks, volunteering with UNICEF and a collage of her numerous Vogue covers.

“I stopped counting at 36 Vogue covers. Maybe 40 by now,” he wrote in the caption. “And a hundred other magazine covers. Bragging? Yes I am. Your Babba. HBD (sic) .”

On Wednesday, the property developer took to his Instagram account to share a sepia-tinged 1955 portrait of his mother, Gigi’s grandmother, Khairia Daher Hadid, whom his youngest daughter Bella is named after — her middle name is Khair.

“My Mom (Allah Yerhamha) Khairia Daher Hadid would have been so proud of @gigihadid today,” he captioned the photo. “Gigi loved everything about Tata. Gigi won first place in an art competition for a portrait of her Tata. This picture was taken in 1955 in Beirut. She was a stunner, great mom, a wife and a Tata to thirty or so grandkids. We and I miss her every time I breathe. Look down from above. Saying happy early birthday Gigi. You make me proud,” he added in the sweet tribute to his daughter and mother.

Indeed, well before the newly-minted 25-year-old was winning “Model of the Year” accolades, she was taking home prizes in art competitions. Mohamed even posted a throwback photograph of a beaming 13-year-old Gigi posing next to her award-winning portrait and showing off her first place ribbon.