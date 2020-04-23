Mohamed Hadid Wishes Daughter Gigi a Happy Birthday

This week, Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid has dedicated his Instagram account solely to posting pictures in honor of his daughter Gigi Hadid as it is her birthday week. The mega-model turned 25 on April 22.
Hadid began his series of thoughtful birthday tributes on social media on Monday with an adorable snap of a baby Gigi. “You know whose birthday week is this week,” he captioned the heartwarming photo. “The princess herself, the one and only Gigi. We love you so much.”
Happiest year ever my love. Love from you loving family. Your Mom. Your babba. Your little brother @anwarhadid your loving sisters @mariellemama @lanzybear @bellahadid We love you endlessly we respect you tremendously we miss seeing so much Habbibti. @gigihadid Edit by our friend @mojangtasiktea2214
Other candid shots shared with his 947,000 Instagram followers included throwback images of the part-Dutch model when she was a toddler, the captain of her volleyball team, strutting down her first catwalks, volunteering with UNICEF and a collage of her numerous Vogue covers.
@gigihadid birthday week. The Girl that captured so many young ladies imagination of beauty grace art sports and a modern princess Her beauty is the least of her attributes.. she mastered everything from Volleyball to Equestrian jr Olympic contender. Design and a lady and a gentlewoman. She can do it perfectly.. respectfully. Your Babba
“I stopped counting at 36 Vogue covers. Maybe 40 by now,” he wrote in the caption. “And a hundred other magazine covers. Bragging? Yes I am. Your Babba. HBD (sic) .”
On Wednesday, the property developer took to his Instagram account to share a sepia-tinged 1955 portrait of his mother, Gigi’s grandmother, Khairia Daher Hadid, whom his youngest daughter Bella is named after — her middle name is Khair.
My Mom ( Allah Yerhamha ) Khairia Daher Hadid would have been so proud of @gigihadid today .. gigi loved everything about Tata. GiGi won first place in an art competition of a portrait of her Tata. This picture was taking 1955 in Beirut. She was a stunner Great Mom a wife a Tata to thirty or so Grandkids. We and I miss her every time I breath. Look down from above. Saying happy early birthday GIGi. You make me proud.
“My Mom (Allah Yerhamha) Khairia Daher Hadid would have been so proud of @gigihadid today,” he captioned the photo. “Gigi loved everything about Tata. Gigi won first place in an art competition for a portrait of her Tata. This picture was taken in 1955 in Beirut. She was a stunner, great mom, a wife and a Tata to thirty or so grandkids. We and I miss her every time I breathe. Look down from above. Saying happy early birthday Gigi. You make me proud,” he added in the sweet tribute to his daughter and mother.
Indeed, well before the newly-minted 25-year-old was winning “Model of the Year” accolades, she was taking home prizes in art competitions. Mohamed even posted a throwback photograph of a beaming 13-year-old Gigi posing next to her award-winning portrait and showing off her first place ribbon.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.