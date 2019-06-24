Mohamed Mahran Honeymoon Image Faces Criticism

Actor Mohamed Mahran shared a picture alongside his wife, director Mai Abdel Hafiz, during their honeymoon.

Mahran traveled to Bali and posted a picture with his wife while enjoying swimming together, and captioning it saying 'she is all his life.'

Mahran received a lot of criticism from his followers, who emphasized that this particular picture was not suitable for posting.

Mohamed Mahran had already caused a stir on social media after posting a video in which he apologized to Mai, who was his fiancée at the time, asserting that he did her wrong, saying: "I am sorry, Mai. You are very beautiful and I need you.

Mohammed Mahran celebrated his wedding on Thursday, June 20th, in one of Cairo's major hotels.

The wedding was attended by a group of stars including Majed Al Masri, Sayed Rajab, Khaled Al Sawi, Horma, Wafa Amer, Amr Abdel Galil, Donia Abdel Aziz, Mahmoud Hijazi, writer Mohamed El Ghaiti and his daughter Mai, Mohamed Lotfi, Mostafa Amar, Medhat Saleh, director Khairy Bishara, Ahmed Siam, young stars Khaled Anwar, Hind Abdel Halim, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Hani Mahani, and other artists.