Mohamed Qanuaa's last words were heartbreaking

ALBAWABA - Mohamed Qanuaa's last words were revealed, and it broke the internet's hearts.

Cardiology specialist Dr. Talal Martinos shared details of late Bab Al Hara star Mohamed Qanuaa's health status before dying.

Dr. Martinos revealed that the actor suffered a myocardial infarction, he explained that 3 networks were installed to the late artist's heart before his death and that he was discharged from the hospital shortly after.

The heart doctor stated that two days after, Qanuaa complained of severe pain in the chest, which was later identified as an acute myocardial infarction.

He added that after performing an emergency catheterization operation, they discovered a blockage in the three networks, and worked to open the closed arteries, but they did not succeed in saving his life, especially since he arrived at the hospital in a state of heart shock, his blood pressure reached to six, and he suffered from a rapid heartbeat.