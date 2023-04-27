Mohamed Qanuaa's last words were heartbreaking

ALBAWABA - Mohamed Qanuaa's last words were revealed, and it broke the internet's hearts.
Cardiology specialist Dr. Talal Martinos shared details of late Bab Al Hara star Mohamed Qanuaa's health status before dying.
Dr. Martinos revealed that the actor suffered a myocardial infarction, he explained that 3 networks were installed to the late artist's heart before his death and that he was discharged from the hospital shortly after.
The heart doctor stated that two days after, Qanuaa complained of severe pain in the chest, which was later identified as an acute myocardial infarction.
He added that after performing an emergency catheterization operation, they discovered a blockage in the three networks, and worked to open the closed arteries, but they did not succeed in saving his life, especially since he arrived at the hospital in a state of heart shock, his blood pressure reached to six, and he suffered from a rapid heartbeat.
Dr. Martinos confirmed that the quality of the networks that were installed for the deceased was of good quality, and the stages of the medical procedures were documented with videos, but he indicated that it was normal for the arteries to become blocked.
He went on to share the last words spoken by Qanuaa, he shared: "The last thing he said was: 'I want to know what is happening' and I answered: 'Let me handle the problem, and then I will tell you."
The doctor added that Qanuaa was brave, strong and smiling at all critical moments, and his mood was beautiful and positive."
