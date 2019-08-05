Mohamed Ramadan and Dorra Meet Rami Malik's Mother

Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan and Tunisian actress Dorra are currently in the United States to be honored by eniGma magazine.





While there, Ramadan and Dora attended a gala dinner at Lamyaa Mukhaymer's house, Consul of Egypt in Los Angeles. Among those present in the dinner was the mother of actor Rami Malek.

"With the beautiful Egyptian lady and the mother of the Egyptian international star Rami Malik from the home of the Egyptian Ambassador Lamyaa ​​Mukhaymer, The General Consul of Egypt in Los Angeles." Rmaadan captioned the picture

Dorra and Ramadan appeared together in the series "Nasr Al Saeed" (Al Saeed's Eagle), which was screened in Ramadan 2018 and was a great success.

The series cast also included Wafaa Amer, Aisha bin Ahmed, Mohammed Hatem, Sayed Rajab and Mohamed Ezz and it was directed by Yasser Sami.