Mohamed Ramadan Receives This GOLDEN Gift From Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid (Picture)

If you need anything from Dubai, Mohamed Ramadan can get it for you.

Egyptian popular star Mohamed Ramadan revealed that he received a gift from Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The star shared a picture on Instagram of a golden residency permit, and thanked Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and Dubai Government for 'the most beautiful gift.'

Mohamed wrote: "Thank you, ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, may God protect him, and thanks to Dubai Government for the most beautiful gift of the golden visa for the United Arab Emirates, may God protect Dubai and preserve its rulers and dear people," adding his signature sentence "trusting in God is success."

In 2019, UAE issued a long-term residency visa system, for five or ten years, that is automatically renewed, upon availability of specific conditions for certain categories that include investors, entrepreneurs, and those with special talents, according to the official portal of the UAE government.

This new system allows residents of the UAE, foreign expatriates and their families who wish to come to work, live or study in the country, the possibility of enjoying a long-term residency without the need for an Emirati sponsor, with 100% ownership within the emirates.

The residency permit for the Egyptian actor and singer, Ramadan, is for ten years, starting from this year 2020 until 2030.