Mohamed Ramadan rides camel shirtless in Miami

ALBAWABA - Mohamed Ramadan caused a buzz on social media with a new shirtless picture.

While he continues to spark controversy with his looks and actions, Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan got trended on social networking sites as he appeared shirtless on the back of a camel on the streets of Miami.

Ramadan shared with his followers on his Instagram account a series of images as he was riding the camel and smoking a cigarette, he captioned the post: "Me and @salxo working on something Big, Summer 2023."

He wore a beige head scarf that he held with a headband and appeared shirtless but wore baggy trousers, he added gold necklaces and black golden-framed sunglasses.

This is rumored to be a part of a music video that is coming soon, allegedly with US singer, Future.