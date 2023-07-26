Mohamed Ramadan shares rare picture with parents

  1. Home
Published July 26th, 2023 - 07:13 GMT
ALBAWABA - Mohamed Ramadan shared with his followers a rare picture of him with his parents. 

Yesterday, controversial star Mohamed Ramadan took to his Instagram account to share with his 24.9 million followers a rare picture of him alongside his mom and dad. 

In the post, the trio appeared to be on a boat trip, the singer's mom and dad were sitting on the boat benches while Ramadan was standing next to them posing for the photo. 

Ramdan penned the post: "The most beautiful gift from God is my parents and my mother. May God never deprive me of their satisfaction and prayers."

He added: "May God bless their health and their lives."

The family posts come after Ramadan shared the poster of his upcoming new movie "Al Zeero" starring Mohamed Ramadan, Nelly Karim, and Sherif Desouky.

Al Zeero willl premiere of Aug. 2, 2023. 

 

