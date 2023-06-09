  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Mohamed Ramadan looks unrecognizable in new look

Mohamed Ramadan looks unrecognizable in new look

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 9th, 2023 - 10:15 GMT
Mohamed Ramadan looks unrecognizable in new look
Ramadan is known for going extreme with his hairstyles

ALBAWABA - Mohamed Ramadan causes controversy, again!

Also ReadHow much money does Mohamed Ramadan have?How much money does Mohamed Ramadan have?

Egyptian singer and actor Mohamad Ramadan looks unrecognizable in his new look, and fans did not seem to be pleased. 

Ramdan appeared in a fully shaved head, and looks like he ditched all of his hair for the summer season. 

The singer showcased his new look in a video taken to Instagram documenting his arrival to Romania to prepare for a new project with Romanian artist, Mario Fresh.

He captioned his post: "From Egypt to rock music Romania.. my color is dark, but I'm white at heart, that is why I love everything that's white." 

Also ReadHow much money does Mohamed Ramadan have?Mohamed Ramadan gets arrested

Fresh commented on his post: "Romania loves you."

Fans blew up the comment section commenting on the singer's new look, as everyone was surprised that Ramadan shaved off his ponytail and went for a bald look.

Ramadan is known for going extreme with his hairstyles and fashion looks, as about a month ago, Ramadan was seen wearing a $900 green slippers, and fans were disappointed that he spent such money on slippers, stating that he could have spent the money on something more useful.

Tags:mohamed ramadan

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...