Mohamed Ramadan looks unrecognizable in new look

ALBAWABA - Mohamed Ramadan causes controversy, again!

Egyptian singer and actor Mohamad Ramadan looks unrecognizable in his new look, and fans did not seem to be pleased.

Ramdan appeared in a fully shaved head, and looks like he ditched all of his hair for the summer season.

The singer showcased his new look in a video taken to Instagram documenting his arrival to Romania to prepare for a new project with Romanian artist, Mario Fresh.

He captioned his post: "From Egypt to rock music Romania.. my color is dark, but I'm white at heart, that is why I love everything that's white."

Fresh commented on his post: "Romania loves you."

Fans blew up the comment section commenting on the singer's new look, as everyone was surprised that Ramadan shaved off his ponytail and went for a bald look.

Ramadan is known for going extreme with his hairstyles and fashion looks, as about a month ago, Ramadan was seen wearing a $900 green slippers, and fans were disappointed that he spent such money on slippers, stating that he could have spent the money on something more useful.