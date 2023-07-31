Mohamed Ramadan is a Travis Scott wannabe and we have proof

ALBAWABA - Mohamed Ramadan shared an interesting Instagram post recently that sparked questions.

Mohamed Ramadan shared a poster for the screening of his film, Al Zero which premiered yesterday in the mall of Egypt, in the now-deleted Instagram post Ramdan captioned: "Tonight with the family at the mall of Egypt, special screening for Al Zero where Ramadan plays the character of a musical DJ.

But Ramadan's post was not just another post, as many fans noticed the resemblance of the design and the font between Ramadan's poster and Travis Scott's poster.

Ramadan's post was a 100 percent identical to Travis Scott's Egypt poster, the only difference between the two posters was the text Ramadan added.



Fans also noticed the resemblance of appearance between the two stars, especially Ramadan's new hairstyle which looks a lot like Scott's braided hair, and now, social media users are calling the Egyptian actor: "Travis Ramadan," and "Mohamed Scott."

Al Zeero" stars Mohamed Ramadan, Nelly Karim, and Sherif Desouky, and it tells the story of a man who struggles to save his son's life after discovering a rare illness diagnoses.

The movie was written by Medhat Al-Adhel and produced by Jamal Al-Adhel and directed by Mohammed Al-Adhel.