Mohamed Ramadan wears slippers worth $900

ALBAWABA - Controversial star, Mohamed Ramadan causes a social media buzz with his new eye-catching green slippers.

Egyptian singer Mohamad Ramadan appeared in a full green outfit and sunglasses as he shared his new look with his followers.

What caught the attention of many was Ramadan's bulky green slippers, which are made by Bottega Veneta, the shoes on the brand's website cost around $900 dollars.

He completed his new look with a fresh new hairdo.

In the post, he attached a series of pictures showing off the green look: "US" referring to his current visit to the United States of America where he is set to perform a series of shows.