  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Is Mohammad Ramadan's Sister Expecting One Month After Marriage? (Picture)

Is Mohammad Ramadan's Sister Expecting One Month After Marriage? (Picture)

Published July 2nd, 2020 - 11:31 GMT
Is Mohammad Ramadan's Sister Expecting One Month After Marriage? (Picture)

Egyptian businesswoman Eman Ramadan, sister of Egyptian artist Mohammed Ramadan, has prompted followers to wonder whether she's pregnant; one month after her marriage to Eng. Hossam Mohamed.

Eman posted a photo on Instagram, accompanied by her husband while she was carrying a little girl and sporting a white dress.

Ramadan captioned the picture: "O Lord, a little girl to fill our lives, O God, Amen ... and to look like me."

Reactions of the audience varied, as one group suggested that Eman said what she said after learning about her pregnancy, and a second group suggested that she is paving the way for the happy news with the prayer that she wrote.

When one follower asked Eman whether she's carrying her daughter from her ex husband, she answered "No.. I wish."

'Stop Hurting Others'! Eman, Sister of Mohamed Ramadan, Responds to Bullies Who Mocked Her Features

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...