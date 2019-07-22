Mohammed Al-Sharnoubi Reveals Shocking Secrets About His Ex Fiance Sarah Al Tabbakh

Artist Mohammed Al-Sharnoubi surprised his followers with a detailed post on his social media accounts about his crisis with producer Sarah Al Tabbakh, and the shocking secrets of their relationship that were revealed for the first time.





Mohammed Al-Sharnoubi recounted the details of his relationship with Sarah Al Tabbakh, noting that they met through work and their relationship turned from friendship to love, and from here she began to convince him to pursue singing professionally.

Mohammed Al-Sharnoubi added that his relationship with Sarah had caused a crisis with his father, who refused this relationship because of age difference that is up to 15 years, which explains why he did not appear in the engagement video that was posted on Instagram.

Al-Sharnoubi continued to work with Al Tabbakh's company and she asked him to sign a contract for a period of 10 years, stating a penalty clause of $ 600,000, and that he can only act or sing after the approval of the company.

Mohammed Al-Sharnoubi continued his story by saying that he was afraid of the details of the contract, but Sarah told him that this contract is a formality. And that if he wants to work without it, she will certainly not force it on him.

Mohammed al-Sharnoubi went on to say that the problems started between him and his fiancée, Sarah Al Tabbakh, and the relationship between them took another curve because of the way she treated him. The marriage was canceled, and he asked her to be friends and stop working together.

Muhammad al-Sharnoubi continued his story saying that the problems between him and Sarah Al Tabbakh got even worse, and his relationship began to be tense with his family and friends, along with her control over his work by waving the contract. He decided to stop working with her, but he was surprised that she had posted their engagement video on her Instagram account recently.

He concluded his message that he did not comment on the issue of his engagement from Sarah Al Tabbakh, so as not to embarrass her in front of everyone, stressing that after this explanation he will not address it again in the media.

It is noteworthy that several press reports touched on the existence of problems between Muhammad al-Sharnoubi and his ex-fiancée, Sarah Al-Tabbakh, especially after they removed each other from Instagram.