Mohammed Assaf releases first song for Saudi

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 14th, 2023 - 11:36 GMT
fans were impressed with his performance

ALBAWABA - Mohammed Assaf released his first single dedicated to Saudi Arabia.

Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf arrives in Saudi Arabia to celebrate the release of his new song, Bent Jeddah. 

The song received more than 2.3 million views since its release on YouTube. 

Assaf's fans were impressed with his performance in the Saudi accent and shared how happy they were with the song on social media.

It is noteworthy that Assaf's last song was titled "Bel Hub Mnwqa'a", and it was released 8 months ago, with a number of views exceeding 3 million.

 

