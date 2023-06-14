Mohammed Assaf releases first song for Saudi

ALBAWABA - Mohammed Assaf released his first single dedicated to Saudi Arabia.

Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf arrives in Saudi Arabia to celebrate the release of his new song, Bent Jeddah.

✨ كعادتنا في مرافقة النجوم بأعمالهم الجديدة، كان ET بالعربي متواجدا مع #محمد_عساف في الاستوديو ليكشف لكم كواليس تسجيل "بنت جدة" 🎶 أول أغنية من عساف للسعودية 🇸🇦 والتي عبّر الجمهور عن إعجابهم بأدائه فيها باللهجة السعودية.. تابعوا التقرير👇https://t.co/Sdboyt35KS@MohammedAssaf89 pic.twitter.com/YnXE4SptFf — ET بالعربي (@ETbilArabi) June 13, 2023

The song received more than 2.3 million views since its release on YouTube.

Assaf's fans were impressed with his performance in the Saudi accent and shared how happy they were with the song on social media.

It is noteworthy that Assaf's last song was titled "Bel Hub Mnwqa'a", and it was released 8 months ago, with a number of views exceeding 3 million.