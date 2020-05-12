'A MOM TO BE'! Aldanah Model Shares the Happy News After 5 Years of Waiting.. Pictures

  1. Home
Published May 12th, 2020 - 08:44 GMT
Lebanese Aldanah Model, who resides in Kuwait, decided to share with her 2 million followers on Instagram the news that she is pregnant, and her happiness to have her first baby after 5 years of patiently waiting.

Aldanah published a photo from her latest pregnancy photoshoot. She sported an off-shoulder red gown as she laid on the floor surrounded by flowers.

She captioned the photo: "After five long years of patience, dreaming, praying & counting the days .... Finally A MOM TO BE."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Then she published another photo showing her growing fetus, captioning it "Officially #4 months."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

