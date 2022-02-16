Mona Zaki Strongly Attacks Critics

Mona Zaki has faced many criticisms because of her role in the Netflix movie "Ashab Walla Aaz" the Arabic vervion of the Italian film Perfect Strabgers, in which she starred alongside a number of leading Arab artists, including Nadine Labaki, Diamond Bou Aboud, and George Khabbaz, Eyad Nassar and Adel Karam.

The film was attacked for tackling taboo issues, especially Mona Zaki scene at the bigenning of the movie. Mona Zaki attacked her critics by sending a strong message to every that people should worry about their own flaws before they trash others.

Mona wrote in her Instagram stories: "The critic who points fingers at those around him and notices their weaknesses and flaws... doesn't see himself and becomes blind to his own." She added: "it's for the best that everyone sees hi/her true self in the mirror, and becomes honest with his/her own weaknesses before accusing others of what he/she thinks is wrong from their narrow perspective."

Zaki also revealed the nature of her role in the film during her interview with the "Netflix" platform, saying that the "Maryam" character that she played in the film resembles examples she has met in her real life, and also confirmed her willingness to experience the mobile phone game in real life, which the film plot is built around, as she is an outspoken person and does not hide secrets.

It is noteworthy that Mona Zaki previous role was a much more reserved woman who wore niqab in the series "Newton's Game," which was shown during the last Ramadan season, along with a number of artists, like Muhammad Mamdouh, Muhammad Farraj, Adam Al-Sharqawi, and Sayed Ragab.