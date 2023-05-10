Morgan Wallen shares bad news from doctors

ALBAWABA - Morgan Wallen took to his Instagram to share that he received bad news from his doctors.

In a new video, country singer Morgan Wallen revealed that he had to cancel six weeks of shows after his doctors said that he had injured his vocal cords.

This comes after Wallen took 10 days of vocal rest, and then performed three shows, now, the singer has re-injured his vocal cords, and has been advised by his doctors to not speak at all.

He was told that he has vocal fold trauma and that he needs to take six weeks of vocal rest, the This Bar singer said: "So, that's what I'm going to do."

Wallen said: "We're working on rescheduling all the dates during this time frame, they told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%."

As the doctors said if Wallen keeps singing now, he will permanently damage his voice.

"I hate it, but I love you guys. And I appreciate all the support you always give me," Wallen expressed.