Most watched Turkish films in recent years

ALBAWABA - Turkish production has had massive success in the Arab world.

And Turkish series are most Arab's go-to choice for drama binge-watching, Turkish movies also have large audience numbers, especially in the Arab world.

Here is the list of the most famous Turkish movies over the past recent years. The list is made by box office Turkey for the most-watched films in the last 5 years from 2018 to 2022.

1. Müslüm (2018)

The drama/music movie Müslüm was released in 2018 and stars Timuçin Esen as the Turkish singer Müslüm Gürses.

The movie is a type of biography that tells the story of famous Turkish singer, Müslüm Gürses, and the movie explores his childhood and youth, reaching the peak of his artistic career.

2. Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019)

Amidst martial law, a small-town shepherd named Memo gets framed for murder and sentenced to death.

At his prison, his fellow inmates eventually manage to see that Memo is actually innocent with a very sweet soul, so the inmates work on saving Memo's life to reunite him with his daughter, Ova.

The movie stars Aras Bulut Iynemli.

3. Eltilerin Savasi (2020)

The comedy movie tells the story of two women, Gizem and Sultan who both of them have different understanding of marriage, and the pair enter an endless competition with each other.

The Turkish comedy stars Merve Dizdar and Gupse Özay.

4. Aykut Enişte (2019)

The 2019 comedy movie stars Cem Gelinoğlu, it tells the story of a guy who assumed marrying two women is the solution to a crisis he faced amid robbery.

5. Bergen (2022)

The movie's synopsis reads: "When love knocks on the doors of an arabesque singer's heart, she does not know it is going to give her wounds that will never heal. In a life clouded by a toxic relationship, her music career becomes the silver lining."

The movie stars Farah Zeynep Abdullah as Bergen.





