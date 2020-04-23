  1. Home
Move Over Tay Tay! Mohamed Abdo Beats Taylor Swift's Instagram Live Number of Viewers!

Published April 23rd, 2020 - 07:13 GMT
Saudi singer Mohamed Abdo's name went viral on Twitter yesterday evening, as he participated in a virtual concert, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, in a live broadcast on their official Instagram account.

Abdo performed a group of his famous songs, and the number of viewers exceeded 151k, dashing the number of viewers for Taylor Swift, as hers was 150k, gaining him a local and global record.

Mohamed Abdo said, during the live broadcast; "My voice has become a brand," which impressed the audience who commented "this is permissible narcissism." 

In addition, Abdo surprised his fans during the live broadcast by wearing "shorts," after fans got used to seeing him wearing the Khaliji official custom "thawb".

