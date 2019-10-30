Abdo vs. Abdo! Fifi Abdo Shares #Throwback Image With Mohammad Abdo.. & May Aleidan Makes a Dismissive Comment!

Egyptian belly dancer Fifi Abdou placed Saudi singer Mohamed Abdo in an awkward position, after posting a throwback photo from her archive that shows her dancing next to him while he sang for her.





Fifi captioned the photo: “Good evening from Egypt mother of the world. This is from the archive with the artist Mohammad Abdo. I was dancing to the song Aywa. I love you Mohammad and I love you all."

The picture provoked a wide reaction, as some of the social media users expressed their shock and resentment, considering Mohammad Abdo to be a decent artist, and that this photo and atmosphere do not suit him.

On the other hand Kuwaiti anchor May Aleidan was shocked after seeing the picture, and commented: "Fifi Abdo with Mohammad Abdo. I swear to God you're not easy Abu Nora, you fell from my eyes after I had put you on a pedestal."