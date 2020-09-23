Movie Review: “Ratched” Promises Stylish And Surreal Scares

Hollywood loves a good villain and in Netflix’s new horror-drama series, audiences can find out the evil origins of the classic character, Nurse Ratched. The latest series from Ryan Murphy, creator of “Glee” and “American Horror Story,” “Ratched” promises stylish and surreal scares with an incredible cast.

One of those cast members is Hollywood icon Sharon Stone, who plays eccentric heiress Lenore Osgood.

“I got to play Lenore opposite some astounding actors,” Stone told Arab News. “You know every day, someone amazing was put in front of me.”

Inspired by the novel and movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” the series follows Mildred Ratched, a former army nurse in World War II. She begins working at a mental hospital and, as the story unfolds, turns into a controlling and manipulative monster to her patients.

“Mildred is really motivated by trying to be reunited with the most important person in her life,” said series lead, Sarah Paulson, who plays the younger version of Nurse Ratched that actress Louise Fletcher won an Oscar for playing in the 1975 film. “There ends up being obviously complicated things that happen once that reunion has happened, but she has to do some dangerous and morally reprehensible things to do something that matters to her more than anything in the world and she’s willing to do that,” Paulson added.

“Ratched’s” gruesome story and characters are made all the more mind bending by how gorgeous the show looks. The scenes of horror stand out all the more when paired against a vibrant color palette, beautiful sets and incredible costumes.

“This costume designer Lou, who I’ve worked with on many Ryan (Murphy) things, I think she’s so wonderful” Paulson said.

“It was that beautiful thing where the minute I put on the costume I sort of knew what to do with the character.”

The series is slated for 18 episodes and comes just in time for the Halloween season. With few horror film releases on the horizon, “Ratched” is poised to be one of biggest frights of this fall.