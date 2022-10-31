Muhammad Al-Turk removes Dunia Batmeh tattoo

Bahraini producer, Muhammad Al-Turk, responded to the accusations made by his ex-wife, Moroccan artist Dunia Batma in which she claimed that he has cheated on her.

Al-Turk took to his official Instagram account to share a video documenting the process of a tattoo removal from his arm. The tattoo had the name of his ex-wife Dunia Batmeh and in the video, Muhammad Al-Turk replaced the artist's name with the initials of his children.





Muhammad Al-Turk returns to his home in Bahrain

Earlier, Muhammad shared a video where he was seen holding a picture of Dunia Batma, revealing that he misses her, the producer published another video documenting his departure from Morocco too return to his sister's home in Bahrain, where his children are currently staying.

Muhammad Al-Turk was keen to document the moment of his arrival to Bahrain and his meeting with his children from his first wife, Mona Al-Saber.

Social media users circulated a clip showing Al-Turk entering his family home in Bahrain, just after the court's decision on Marrakesh acquitted him of the charges against his ex-wife Dunia Batma.

On the other hand, fans have been interacting heavily with the case of Muhammad Al-Turk and Dunia Batma, and some fans believed that his decision to return to Bahrain was the right one, until he resolved the issues he had with Batma.