ALBAWABA - Bab Al Hara actor, Muhammad Kharmasho died at the age of 71.

Syrian artists association announced that Syrian actor Muhammad Kharmasho died on Sunday at the age of 71 after suffering an illness.

Kharmasho's funeral took place in the town of Bahlouliyah in the countryside of Latakia Governorate.

The late actor starred as Abu Hassan in the Syrian series, Bab Al Hara, and appeared as a guest of honor in its fourth and fifth seasons.