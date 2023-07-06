Mulan actress, CoCo Lee dies at 48

ALBAWABA - Disney's Mulan voice actress, CoCo Lee dies at the age of 48.

Hong Kong-born singer and actress CoCo Lee, who is famous for being the voice actor for Disney's Mulan committed suicide.

Lee's sisters, Carol and Nancy announced the news and revealed that CoCo has been battling depression for a few years, and according to the siblings, the actress attempted to take her life on Sunday and was hospitalized.

The hospital staff failed to revive Lee from a coma and was pronounced dead at the hospital, she was 48.

The sisters' statement read: "CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!"

Carol and Nancy went on to ask fans for privacy during this difficult time.