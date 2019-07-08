'Mulan' Live Action Movie Teaser Trailer Released

Sunday's preview showed Mulan (Yifei Liu) riding a horse, then being told by her family that a marriage has been arranged for her.





"I will bring honor to us all," Mulan promised. Told that being quiet, composed and disciplined is the way to be a good wife, Mulan is also seen defiantly employing these qualities as she secretly trains to be an excellent warrior.

"It is my duty to fight," she said.

Co-starring Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li, the movie is set for release on March 27, 2020.

"When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father," said a synopsis accompanying the teaser on YouTube.

"Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential."