Multitasking! Carrie Underwood Pumps Breast Milk Whilst Getting Glammed up for 2019 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood gave birth to her second son Jacob in January (Source: Featureflash Photo Agency - Shutterstock)

Carrie Underwood put her "multitasking" skills to the test by pumping breast milk whilst getting glammed up for the 2019 ACM Awards.

The 36-year-old star gave birth to her second son Jacob in January, and she gave fans an insight into what it's like to balance motherhood with a successful music career by sharing a selfie of her preparing her little boy's feed as she had her hair and make-up done backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night (07.04.19).

Carrie - who also has four-year-old Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher - captioned the glam Instagram pic: "Getting ready for my performance.......also pumping. #Multitasking #ACMAwards #Southbound #LetsDoThis (sic)"

The singer - who was nominated for Female Artist of the Year, but lost out to Kacey Musgraves, and performed on the night - had also been up most of the night with her little one.

She told PEOPLE: "Last night the air was getting to him so we were up for a while, but that's life with a two-and-a-half months-old.

"He's great. He's a sweetie."

The 'Before He Cheats' singer also admitted that it's easier to look after her baby boy than her eldest son, who is protective of his younger sibling.

Asked how life has changed since she welcomed her two children into the world, she replied: "It is harder, trying to entertain my 4-year-old and take care of the baby. But he's such a great big brother and says it's his baby. 'Where's my baby?!'"

Carrie was part of 'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz's live TV singing debut at the ceremony, which saw them perform 'I'm Standing With You' from her movie 'Breakthrough' along with Maddie & Tae, Lauren Alaina and Mickey Guyton.