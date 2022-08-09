Murat Yildirim Denies Leaving The Famous Turkish Series Aziz

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Rumors spread all over social media yesterday that claim Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım has quit the series 'Aziz'.

Fans all over social media expressed their worry and frustration, but not for long, as Murat Yıldırım has announced on his official Instagram that he has not quit the show, and all the news were nothing but rumors.

Murat Yıldırım wrote in a statement that he shared on his Instagram story, “The news that I will not return to the series is not true,” and he said, “Hello everyone, I have seen some news that says that I will not return to the series, I would like to confirm that everything that was circulated is incorrect.”

He continued, "Dear Elam Ganbulat, I like her writing very much, and at the same time she is a a dear friend, and I love her. She told us that she would not be able to write the script for our series because her aunt passed away, and also at the same time she is working on another script, that's all."

''I will be shooting at work around August 22." Murat added to his statement, saying, "I can promise you that the series "Aziz" will return with a new and strong story."

Aziz was one of the most influential TV series, and it was decided to shoot the second season of the series, starring Murat Yildirim, Damla Sönmez and Simay Barlas.

The team is expected to meet next August for the series Aziz, and the second season will air in September.

It was also revealed that Damla Sönmez left the storyline at the end of the first season and that there will be some changes to both the script and the series' crew in the new period.