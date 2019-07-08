'My Life' Check Mohammed Ramadan's Picture With His Wife in Paris

Published July 8th, 2019 - 12:48 GMT
Ramadan posted a picture alongside his wife to his Instagram Source mohamedramadanws Instagram
Mohamed Ramadan is currently in Paris, France, to shoot a new song titled 'Ansai'.


Ramadan did not travel alone, as he took his wife with him. Ramadan posted a picture alongside his wife to his Instagram account and captioned the picture "With My Life".

The song "Ansai" is a duet between Mohammed Ramadan and Moroccan singer Saad Lmjarred and the video is directed by director Hossam al-Husseini.

"Ansai" lyrics and composition are by Saad, and he will be snging in a Moroccan dialect, while Ramadan will sing in the Egyptian dialect.


