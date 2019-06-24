Myriam Fares Apologizes for Career Threatening Egypt Gaffe

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares was heavily criticized for a brief statement at a press conference in Morocco on the sidelines of Mawazine Festival.





Myriam issued a detailed statement that she started with "To the beloved Egyptian people," explaining that her words were interpreted in a way that she did not mean because the Lebanese dialect was not clear to journalists.

She stressed that she recognizes Egypt's favors on her and considers it "her second country" that made her the star she is today, stressing that she does not transcend Egyptian people and does not put herself in a position higher than her fellow artists as many understood.

Singer and composer Ramy Gamal responded to Myriam Fares's comment on Egypt, by demanding that she pay the money she owes to him, as it has been over than a year and a half that he is waiting for a payment from the Lebanese singer.

Ramy Gamal commented "The artist who says she is heavy on Egypt, I swear you have owed me money for over a year now."

Rami Gamal captioned his comment's picture on his Instagram saying: "When it is about my country I would forget any friendship when you talk about the country whose people made you famous, you stand up with respect"

Singer Hani Shaker the head of the union of Music Professions in Egypt received a telephone call from the Lebanese singer who explained her statements about Egypt, which she made during the press conference that preceded her concert at Mawazine Festival in Morocco.

Myriam noted during the phone call that she did not mean to offend Egypt, and no one can deny her love and appreciation to Egypt and its people.

Shaker said in a statement: "After the apology of Myriam Fares and the telephone conversation that took place between us, she assured me that she did not mean the meaning that was understood, and we love her in Egypt."

He continued: "We consider what Myriam Fares did a slip of a tongue, and after her apology we will not take any action against her in the union, we do not hunt mistakes for our colleagues, we love them all and respect them, and the subject ends here."

Egyptian artist Ahmed Fahmy tweeted about the matter: "You are heavy on Egypt? Learn from the stars of the Arab world, and you would understand that you made the mistake of your lifetime"

"بقيتي تقيله علي مصر" 😂😂 اتعلمي من نجوم العالم العربي هتفهمي انك غلطتي غلطة عمرك بالجمله دي .. #هي_دي_مصر_يا_ميريام — Ahmed Fahmi (@fahmi173) June 23, 2019

Moreover, TV presenter Riham Said attacked the Lebanese singer after the controversial statements.

Reham Said said in her program "Sabaya" (Girls) that the Lebanese artist does not have a heavy wage, but that she is a heavy person that is not accepted by Egyptians. She continued to say "If there is a concert with Myriam Fares in Egypt, no one would go, so they wouldn't be able to pay your high wage, that is much less than many others wage".



The TV presenter cited examples of international stars such as Jennifer Lopez, who will come to Egypt in August.

Reham hinted that Fares sang three or four songs with an Egyptian dialect in order to be known in Egypt. She added: "She is nothing without Egypt, her ego took her from her ear behind the sun. Your wage is high for Egypt? Egypt has a concert every quarter of an hour!"

She concluded, "When you talk about Egypt and the Egyptians you need to know your value, and speak respectfully .. You lost Egyptians forever."





Myriam Fares angered Egyptians with her comments at the press conference held on the sidelines of her participation in Mawazine Festival when she was asked a question about her lack of concerts in Egypt.

Myriam Fares replied to that question by saying her wage at concerts is heavy on Egypt, a statement which angered Egyptians who considered her words insulting.

Many attacked Myriam Fares's statement and assured her that she no longer has concerts in Egypt, not because of her salary, but because her popularity is no longer like before proving that by saying that Lebanese names like Elissa, Nancy Ajram, and others are still strong in Egypt, and she certainly takes less money than them. What is more, Amr Diab has more than one concert a year in Egypt and the star is known to be the highest paid in the Arab world.