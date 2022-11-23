  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Myriam Fares apologizes for wrongful statement

Myriam Fares apologizes for wrongful statement

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published November 23rd, 2022 - 09:50 GMT
Myriam Fares apologizes for wrongful statement
Myriam fares opened up about her iconic world cup 2022 song

The famous Lebanese singer, Myriam Fares, apologized to all her fans and followers, for an inaccurate statement she earlier made. 

Also ReadMyriam Fares Sues Faris Karam Officially Myriam Fares Sues Faris Karam Officially

During an interview, Myriam fares opened up about her iconic world cup 2022 song, in which she shared the spotlight with superstars Maluma and Nicki Minaj. 

And Myriam shared that she has been working on the song which is titled Tukoh Taka for the past 5 years. 

In a recent tweet Myriam revealed that she has accidentally said 'years' instead of months, saying that she actually worked on the song for 5 months, and it was a hectic day, honest mistake. 

 

Tags:Myriam FaresQatar World Cup

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...