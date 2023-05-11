Nadine Njeim dances with a Pizza Dough

ALBAWABA - Nadine Nassib Njeim dances with pizza dough in Qatar.

After Nadine Njeim's romantic getaway with her fiance, Nareg Narbekian to the Maldives, the actress is now enjoying a tourist trip to Qatar.

Njeim documented a glimpse of her trip in a video she shared with her Instagram followers where the 2020 actress appeared dancing at a restaurant with a chef who was twirling a pizza dough.

She captioned the post: "This time my partner is the pizza dough he is such a good dancer! 🤩 it’s really THE CRAZY PIZZA RESTAURANT!"

This comes after she took to her Instagram to thank Qatar for their warm welcome as she arrived to the country.

The actress looked attractive and elegant as she donned an orange dress, gold colored sandals and a small white handbag.

She wrote: "Thank you, the people of Qatar, for your kind reception and hospitality. I really enjoyed being with you."