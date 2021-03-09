Nadine Njeim Shares Shocking Footage of Her Bruised Face on International Women's Day

You are beautiful Nadine, inside out.

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim has out sent a powerful message to all women on International Women's Day, which fell on Monday, March the 8th.

To her 12.4 million followers on Instagram, Nadine shared a picture of the bruises she has on her face caused by Beirut blasts that shook the world last August.

The image showed that the right side of Nadine's face is severely damaged, especially above her lip, below her eye, the forehead and a red eye.

As powerful as the image was, Nadine attached it with a lengthy message to celebrate and motivate Arab, and especially Lebanese women, on their day.

The Lebanese beauty wrote: 'A strong woman is able to challenge the harsh conditions of life, to remain steadfast all the time as she creates her own happiness without waiting for anyone.'

She added: 'The woman who does not wait for evaluation from anyone whatsoever, is the most powerful being on earth. Be strong so that those around you wonder about your ability to keep a smile on your face despite what is happening.'

And to Lebanese women, Nadine wrote: 'Greetings to the Lebanese women for their strength, determination and steadfastness in the shadow of everything that is happening in Lebanon, and hats off to Arab women; Because they are able to implement and make decisions in various fields.'

She continued: 'I saw you in first rows, you were like the leader to those around you, and I saw you in last rows, to be the guard for your family ... and I saw you in the middle, where there is balance between your mind and heart. #internationalwomensday'