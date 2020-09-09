You Will Always Be Beautiful! Nadine Njeim Posts First Clear Picture of Her Bruised Face After Beirut Explosion

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim has reassured her fans with a picture showing her full face, weeks after she was injured in the huge explosion that shook Beirut Port on the fourth of last August.

The 36-year-old actress has taken a selfie with her two children Haven and Giovanni and shared it with her 11.7 million followers on Instagram a month and five days after the disaster.

This is the first photo of Nadine Njeim putting her full face on display, and shows scars from the injury that resulted from the explosion, which also caused massive damage to her home. She was forced to undergo a six-hour surgery.

Nadine casually captioned the picture: "Good morning, I hope you are all okay. I wish you a quick recovery." adding love heart and praying hands emojis.

The picture received wide interaction with 733k likes and nearly 20k comments.

Among commentators, who wished Njeim quick recovery, were a lot of Arab a-listers, such as Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak, Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh, Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain and Syrian actor Qusai Khouli.

Nadine had previously published a picture while she was at a hospital, and her face appeared to be severely damaged, but at the time she was exposed to a wave of accusations of exploiting Beirut Port explosion to perform cosmetic operations on her face.