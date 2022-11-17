Najwa Karam ties the knot, here's what we know

Social media pages surprised fans by confirming Najwa Karam's marriage rumors.

In details, social media pages shared the news regarding the Lebanese singer who is now 55 years old, and surprised her fans with 'marriage news'.

And users on social media revealed that Najwa Karam got married to a rich business man, with a dowry of one million dollars, however, this information was not confirmed.

Earlier, journalist Elie Bassil went on a live broadcast revealing the identity of Najwa's new 'future' husband, emphasizing on the fact the Najwa Karam has been living a love story with a business man from the gulf.

And with these new revelations, Najwa Karam trending on social media sights, and fans expressed their at most happiness.

Najwa Karam has not confirmed the matter in any way yet.

By Alexandra Abumuhor