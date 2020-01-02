Najwa Qassem's Cause of Death Revealed.. and the Twitter User Who Wished Her Death a Week Ago!

The international media community and the Lebanese public were saddened by the death of Najwa Qassem aged 52, the Lebanese anchor and political broadcaster known for her work at Al-Arabiya TV after she was found dead in her residence in Dubai.

Sources confirmed that Qassem died after suffering from a heart attack that led to her immediate death, based on medical examinations and according to the same sources that found her dead in her apartment when they entered to wake her up.

Some of those close to the late media personality said that she had recently become tired, that signs of fatigue showed on her face, and that her conversations with colleagues became infrequent.

Since news of Najwa's passing broke, news agencies and social media users started circulating related information about the late anchor.

An Instagram account called @alna8ed shared a shocking tweet revealing that someone had wished death to Qassem only one week prior.

The comment read: "next year we will celebrate without you by God's will" to which Najwa had responded with peace and love: "may God deprive you from your bad intentions. I hope you heal next year so you don't eat yourself alive."