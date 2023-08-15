Nancy Ajram and her husband enjoy vacation after split news

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 15th, 2023 - 11:59 GMT
Ajram’s latest release was Tigy Nenbaset (Twitter)
Ajram’s latest release was Tigy Nenbaset (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Nancy Ajram and her dentist husband went on a family trip to France. 

Recently, news spread on social media that Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram and her husband, Doctor Fadi Al Hashim are officially considering divorce. 

However, ET bil Arabi denied the ongoing rumor as the married couple is currently in France enjoying a family vacation with their daughters. 

The family of four went to Disneyland Paris alongside their family friends, Nancy and Fadi share two daughters, Mila, born in 2009, and Ella, born in 2011.

It is noteworthy that Nancy Ajram’s latest release was Tigy Nenbaset which was released on August 8, the song gained more than 3.5 million views in one week. 

 

