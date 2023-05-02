Nancy Ajram reveals her 40th birthday plan

ALBAWABA - Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram shared a video on her social media accounts on Monday night revealing her plan to celebrate her 40th birthday this year.

Ajram appeared in a clip saying that she can't wait for her upcoming birthday, which will fall on May 16 and said that she will be celebrating it with her fans.

Nancy Ajram, who has 36.9 million followers on Instagram, said: "This year, I want to celebrate my birthday with my fans and that's why please send me everything you want to tell me through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter."

The Lebanese singer, dubbed by Spotify as the Queen of Arab Pop, further maintained that she will be responding to all her fans' questions and birthday wishes.

Ajram, who was wearing a white sweater and a leather pants, finished the video and said: "This year we will celebrate together."

Last year, Ajram stirred debate and was accused of racism after sharing a video of her special way to celebrate her 39th birthday.

She walked down the streets of Beirut with her skin darkened by makeup and wearing a dark curly wig to see if her fans would recognize her.