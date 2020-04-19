Is Nancy Ajram Pregnant?

It's been rumored that Nancy Ajram is carrying her fourth child.
News about Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram's pregnancy with her fourth child, caused a sensation across social media after a slip of tongue by Lebanese producer Sadiq Al-Sabah. This came out during the announcement that the singer would not participate as an actress in Sukkar Zyada series, contrary to what has been circulated over the past weeks.
Sadiq said: "Ajram will not guest-act in the series as expected, but she has been preparing a surprise, which is singing the theme song for the series. It has been difficult, in light of the lockdown caused by spread of the new Coronavirus, and because of the possibility that the Lebanese artist maybe pregnant with her fourth child."
المنتج صادق الصباح . . . . منتج مسلسل سكر زيادة للنجوم نادية الجندي و نبيلة عبيد .... طبعا كلكهم عارفين نانسي عجرم حتغني التتر ... في القاء امس ... بدون قصده بعتقد أكد خبر حبل نانسي عجرم .. اللي من فترة الكل فكرها اشاعة .... بالسلامة ان شاء الله 🤗 #نانسي_عجرم #قاضي_المشاهير ⚖️👨⚖️ . . . . . . . . . #سكر_زيادة #نادية_الجندي #عادل_امام #نبيلة_عبيد #تيم_حسن #عابد_فهد #قصي_خولي #معتصم_النهار #سلافة_معمار #كاريس_بشار #شكران_مرتجى #ديما_بياعة #نسرين_طافش #هيفاء_وهبي #جورج_وسوف #ناصيف_زيتون #تامر_حسني #اليسا #نادين_نجيم #سيرين_عبدالنور #نوال_الزغبي #قاضينا
From her side, Nancy Ajram ended the controversy about the pregnancy, stating to the press, that the rumor is false and that she is not pregnant with her fourth child, noting that she is content and happy with the 3 daughters God has blissfully granted her.
Nancy Ajram explained, "I am not pregnant. Thank God I have three daughters and my Lord made them enough."
