  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'Unbelievable': Nancy Ajram Reacts to a Talented Indian Girl Singing 'Ya Tab Tab'

'Unbelievable': Nancy Ajram Reacts to a Talented Indian Girl Singing 'Ya Tab Tab'

Published September 11th, 2019 - 10:37 GMT
An Indian girl was performing Nancy's hit 'Ya Tab Tab' (Source: @nancyajram Instagram)
An Indian girl was performing Nancy's hit 'Ya Tab Tab' (Source: @nancyajram Instagram)

MBC Trending Instagram account posted an interview with Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram.


In the video, an Indian girl was performing Nancy's hit 'Ya Tab Tab'. Nancy was amused by the girl's singing, claiming that she would have turned her The Voice chair if the girl had participated in the talent show The Voice Kids.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

طفلة تصيب نانسي عجرم بالذهول #MBCTrending #MBC4

A post shared by MBCTrending (@mbctrending) on

Nancy has recently published a spontaneous picture of herself to her 21.8 million followers on Instagram, revealing in the comments section that it was taken by her husband Dr. Fadi El Hachem.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

📸 by my love @drfadielhachem

A post shared by Nancy Ajram (@nancyajram) on

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now