Nancy Ajram Starts Preparations for Her New Album Nancy10

Nancy Ajram seems to be truly excited, not only because she is soon giving birth to her third child, but also because she began preparations for her new album.

Nancy told the news to her followers on Twitter, promising them she won't be away from them for a long time after giving birth as she has just started preparations for her tenth album.

The Lebanese superstar explained that her excitement is behind sharing the new album news with her fans.

Hiii, I just recently started working on my new album #Nancy10... I'm just so excited I wanted to share the news with you — Nancy Ajram (@NancyAjram) January 2, 2019

In another story, Nancy did not do any new year concerts this year due to her pregnancy, and her last Europe Tour concert was a few months ago and her latest music video was for the song "Badna Nwalla Al Jaw"