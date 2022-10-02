Nancy Ajram Thrills Qatar audience

  1. Home
Published October 2nd, 2022 - 07:01 GMT
Internationally acclaimed and multi-award-winning pop star Nancy Ajram held her Doha audience spellbound with her electrifying and memorable performance at the Oasis stage in Mall of Qatar on September 29.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The artiste, dubbed the “Queen of Arab Pop”, serenaded the crowd with her most famous and timeless old and new songs, with the crowd singing along.
During the concert, Ajram entertained the crowd with her exemplary voice and energetic moves, receiving a standing ovation from the audience, a press statement noted.
 
The show is part of Mall of Qatar’s comprehensive plan to bring world renowned artistes and shows, further enhancing the customer experience, the statement adds.
 
“We are honoured to host Nancy Ajram in Mall of Qatar,” said general manager Emile Sarkis. “Again, our visitors have been highly entertained by the artiste’s magnetic performance that kept them on their feet throughout the show.”
“We will continue our efforts to introduce more entertainment options in order to continuously enhance our visitors’ experience,” he added.

The show is part of a three-month program extending to the end of the year and accompanying the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with concerts, shows, and activations.
