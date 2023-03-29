Nashville shooter's disturbing art pieces

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 29th, 2023 - 11:01 GMT
Audrey Hale was a transgender man

ALBAWABA - The Nashville shooter had an art page with disturbing art pieces, including Jack Nicholson's "Shining" and "Redrum."

Audrey Hale killed six people including three kids at a school in Nashville on Monday after a carefully and accurately planned attack. 

And the shooter, Audrey Hale (Aiden) had an art page for his works, and people are shocked by the art pieces. 

The art pieces were shown on the website, and the images were dedicated to "The Shining." and "Redrum," which is the backward spelling of Murder. 

One of the art pieces was a self-portrait of the shooter with the text written on the illustration: "On a mission to change the world," 

On the website, Hale wrote: "My illustrations usually bring a whimsical and light-hearted feel."

He added: "  enjoy binging on video games, watching movies, and playing sports. There is a child-like part about me that loves to go run to the playground."

A section on Audrey's website is titled: "Mad World." Where it contained illustrations dedicated to the horror movie, "The Shining" and had the words Redrum on it which is a backward spelling for "murder."

28-year-old Audrey Hale was a transgender man who in his final days identified as a man with he/him pronouns, however, his mom referred to him as "my daughter."

To see the website click here

