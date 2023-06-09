Nassif Zeytoun shares tribute to late father

ALBAWABA - Nassif Zeytoun shares tribute to his late father.

Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun remembered his later father in a new Instagram post, and captioned it with an emotional message stating that even though his dad is gone, he still lives in the singer's heart and soul.

In the post, Zeytoun shared a picture of him and his dad and wrote: "Oh how I wish I can call that name again, oh how I wish I can turn back time, oh how much I miss you and I think about you."

He ended the caption saying: "May your soul rest in peace, a person that will never be repeated in my life."

The artist received condolences and sympathy from a large number of artists below his post, including Sabah Al-Jazaery, Ismail Tamer, Ayman Abdel Salam, Mays Harb, Nabil Khoury, and Suzanne Najm Al-Din, who commented: “May God have mercy on him.”

Nassif Zeytoun's father, Elias Zeytoun passed away in 2018, after battling illness.