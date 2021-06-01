NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC’S COOKING EXPEDITION SERIES GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED SERVES UP SEASON THREE

Multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete Gordon Ramsay is back, foraging for food and facing treacherous conditions around the globe in pursuit of culinary excellence in the third season of GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED. National Geographic’s cooking expedition series will premiere on June 1st at 9pm UAE and 8pm KSA on the National Geographic Channel available on OSN, Bein, Etisalat and du and new episodes every Monday.

Gordon Ramsay buckles up this season as he serves up another thrilling adventure, exploring world cultures through food.

“During these unprecedented times, UNCHARTED provides an exciting escape to explore the world safely from home, and inspiration to try new flavours and cooking techniques from the food experts I meet along my journey,” said Gordon Ramsay. “The world is a massive place, full of diversity and history, and we are just starting to dig into the boldest flavours the planet has to offer.”

This upcoming season, Ramsay hits the road and feasts his way through Portugal, Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico, Iceland and America's Smoky Mountains, going off the grid and off the recipe to explore global cuisines and unique culinary customs. He herds cattle on horseback with the help of a helicopter and hunts for venomous rattlesnake in the backcountry of Texas. He braves giant pounding waves for fresh barnacles that cling to the rocky Portuguese coastline and struggles to keep up with a team of lobster fisherwomen off the coast of Maine’s choppy waters. He fights for oxygen while freediving for local molluscs in Croatia and rappels down a treacherous waterfall and kayaks through raging rapids deep in the US' Smoky Mountains.

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay partakes in culinary customs and learns about delicious delicacies and fresh flavours unique to each region. Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets inspires him to create a recipe from scratch intended to represent the heart of that culture. Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for the locals he met during his journey.

GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED is produced by Studio Ramsay for National Geographic. For Studio Ramsay, executive producers are Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, Jon Kroll and Tom Willis. For National Geographic, executive producer is Betsy Forhan, vice president of production is Kevin Tao Mohs and Alan Eyres is senior vice president of production and development.