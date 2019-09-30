Navratri at Bollywood Parks

Celebrate Navratri with Bhoomi Trivedi, Sairam Dave and more at Bollywood Parks during this two-day affair which features a mix of live music and dandiya dancing for all.



Bring the whole family on 10 October to see 'Dayro King' Dave take the stage. This internationally renowned folk musician has been juggling life as a comedian, artist and performer since 1997. Return on 11 October for a concert by Bollywood playback singer Trivedi, who is best known for her tracks ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and ‘Husn Parcham’ from Zero. That same day, Arvind Vegda will perform Gujrati folk songs to get everyone in the Navratri spirit.



Your ticket includes full park access to make the most of rides, live shows and the festival celebration.

Date 10 October - 11 October 2019 Category Family , Live Entertainment Venue Bollywood Parks Telephone +971 4 820 0000 Ticket price Single day ticket: AED50-80

Two-day ticket: AED80-140 Admission 1pm onwards Website https://www.facebook.com/events/678836642617582/