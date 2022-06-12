Nawal Al Zoghbi Cancels a concert 'Out of Respect to Herself'

written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Lebanese singer Nawal Al Zoghbi took to her Instagram account to share a message firing at the poor organizing and chaos that accompanied her concert.

The concert was supposed to take place at the Egyptian Opera House on the 20th of June, Nawal wrote in the tweet: 'Amid the controversy that accompanied the Egyptian Opera House Concert, and the terrible organization in addition to the chaos, I decided that out of respect to myself and to all the fans, I will be cancelling the event.''

She added: ''I thank all those who booked their tickets to attend the concert, and we will meet very soon mother of all, Egypt.''

Nawal Al Zoghbi's tweet comes two days after the Egyptian Opera House announced that they have postponed the singer's concert, however, Nawal took to her Twitter page to let her followers know that this is false news, and that show will still take place on the 20th.

Nawal shared: ''just for clarification, my Opera House performance is not postponed nor cancelled, it is still going to take place on the 20th of June in Cairo, I am so excited to see you all.''