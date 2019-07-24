Nawal Al Zoghbi Heads Judging Panel of 'the Talent'

Lebanese singer Nawal Al Zoghbi had good news for her followers on social media.





Nawal posted details about her participation in the judging panel of a new talent show program titled 'The Talent' in an Instagram video in which she talked about what she expects from this experience, and wished success to all participants.

"I am Nawal Al Zoghbi, and I am very happy to be with you through the first social media new talent show 'The Talent'" Al Zoghbi said in the video.

"I love all my songs, and I hope to hear them in the voice of the participants," she said. "But I wish those who want to perform Nawal Al Zoghbi's songs to choose a song that suits their voice."

The golden star encouraged whowever is talented to participate in the program, saying: "I started my career through talent show 'Studio El Fan'. And if I were to go back in time, I would choose to start through a talent show as well because it serves the participants."