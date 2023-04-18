Nawal El Zoghbi denies drinking alcohol in Ramadan

ALBAWABA - Lebanese singer Nawal El Zoghbi was accused of drinking alcohol during her latest appearance in a Ramadan Iftar.

El Zoghbi, 51, broke her silence and expressed her shock after the latest rumors accusing the artist of drinking alcohol during the holy month.

كل ما بيكون عندي عمل معين بيصير في هجوم بطريقة بشعة!! وتركيب إشاعات مغرضة!! بس بدّي قول إني شخص بيحترم كل الديانات السماوية 🙏 واكيد بهالشهر الفضيل شهر رمضان واللي بيعنيني شخصيا كتير 🙏 اكيد ما شربت كحول ! عيب بقى تشوهوا الحقايق لان ما بيصح إلا الصحيح ❤️ — Nawal El Zoghbi - نوال الزغبي (@NawalElZoghbi) April 16, 2023

In a tweet, she said: "I just want to say that I am a person who respects all monotheistic religions."

El Zoghbi confirmed that Ramadan means a lot to her personally and that she wasn't drinking alcohol. The singer added that whenever she has a certain event many rumors are released and that she gets attacked in a horrible way.

Days earlier, a Twitter user shared a photo from the Lebanese singer's latest appearance in which she appeared sitting on a table filled with food and drinks. The user accused El Zoghbi of drinking alcohol during Ramada.

تكلموا عني في غيابي فمحوا ذنوبي !!! أغبياء حتى من حقدهم استفيد — Nawal El Zoghbi - نوال الزغبي (@NawalElZoghbi) October 23, 2021

She rejected the accusations saying that the drink belongs to someone else and it wasn't an alcoholic drink.

Nevertheless, Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn, who was present at the same Ramadan Iftar in which the singer was accused of drinking alcohol, confirmed to Foochia that El Zoghbi was drinking orange juice.

Nawal El Zoghbi is now shooting a new video clip of her newest song which she didn't uncover its title. The new song, expected to be released after Eid El-Fitr, is directed by Fadi Haddad.